PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old woman is under arrest after Philadelphia police say she stabbed another woman to death during a fight in Germantown. What started out as an argument between two groups of people turned deadly on the 5300 block of Lena Street on Tuesday night.

“It was like a fight that was happening with a bunch of girls yelling at each other,” neighbor Rachel Greene said.

Police received multiple 911 calls about a fight and a stabbing.

Rachel Greene was one of several neighbors who called 911. But Greene says help didn’t arrive until roughly 45 minutes later after someone stabbed 27-year-old Teniesha Iseley of Frankford, twice in the chest.

“It was just like bloody murder, like a scream. You knew something happened,” Greene said.

The two groups scattered after the stabbing and responding officers rushed Iseley to Einstein Medical Center where she died shortly after 10 p.m.

Witnesses described the suspect as a young woman with red braids wearing pink shorts, which quickly led police to take a 26-year-old woman into custody about three blocks away from where the stabbing happened.

FATAL STABBING: A 27y/o woman is dead after @PhillyPolice say she was stabbed by a 26y/o woman, possibly over a parking spot on the 5300 blk of Lena St just before 9:30pm Tue. Based off of witness accounts, officers were able to quickly make an arrest. @CBSPhilly #EastGermantown pic.twitter.com/EwXxzR8Y9O — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 12, 2019

“About three blocks away, they saw a female fitting that description,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “As soon as the female saw the police pulling up, the marked police unit, she tried to flee on foot but police officers immediately grabbed her, held onto her.”

Chief Inspector Small says the initial dispute appeared to be over a parking spot, but police later confirmed it was not over a parking spot.

“It seemed like there was some tension brewing from maybe some cross-neighborhood things or you know, it was personal that’s what it seemed like. It seemed like whoever it was knew each other,” Greene said.