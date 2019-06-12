VIDEO: Mayhem Breaks Out In Pennsauken As ATV, Dirt Bike Riders Attend Rider's Funeral

Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Cell phone video shows ATV and dirt bike riders operating dangerously in Pennsauken during a funeral for one of their friends on Tuesday.
David Rivera, 34, was killed last week when he crashed his ATV into a tractor-trailer in Camden.
Some riders want an area designated for riding the vehicles.
Meanwhile, Camden police have established a “Stop It” app for residents to report vehicles operating illegally.