VIDEO: Mayhem Breaks Out In Pennsauken As ATV, Dirt Bike Riders Attend Rider's Funeral

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Cell phone video shows ATV and dirt bike riders operating dangerously in Pennsauken during a funeral for one of their friends on Tuesday.

David Rivera, 34,  was killed last week when he crashed his ATV into a tractor-trailer in Camden.

Some riders want an area designated for riding the vehicles.

Meanwhile, Camden police have established a “Stop It” app for residents to report vehicles operating illegally.

