Charlie Was a Sinner. | Photo: Andrea R./Yelp


PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Looking for a delicious vegetarian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vegetarian spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

 

1. Vedge

PHOTO: AMANDA R./YELP

Topping the list is Vedge. Located at 1221 Locust St. in Washington Square, the vegan and vegetarian spot is the most popular vegetarian restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,286 reviews on Yelp.

2. Grindcore House

PHOTO: SARI MARISSA G./YELP

Next up is Pennsport’s Grindcore House, situated at 1515 S. Fourth St. With 4.5 stars out of 304 reviews on Yelp, the vegan and vegetarian spot, offering bagels and beverages, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Charlie Was a Sinner

PHOTO: VICKY K./YELP

Charlie Was a Sinner, a cocktail bar and vegetarian and vegan spot in Washington Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 817 Yelp reviews. Head over to 131 S. 13th St. to see for yourself.

4. Bar Bombón

PHOTO: JOHN K./YELP

Over in Rittenhouse, check out Bar Bombón, which has earned four stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp. You can find the vegetarian, vegan and Latin American spot at 133 S. 18th St.

5. Dock Street Brewery

PHOTO: DOCK STREET BREWERY/YELP

Last but not least, there’s Dock Street Brewery, a Cedar Park favorite with four stars out of 537 reviews. Stop by 701 S. 50th St. to hit up the brewery and vegetarian spot, which offers pizza and more, next time the urge strikes.

