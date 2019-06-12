



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — St. Louis fans are cheering their team on by “singing the blues” at a special place in South Philadelphia. So how did a hangout spot for Mummers in Philadelphia become the biggest St. Louis Blues bar this side of the Mississippi River?

It all started one night in January.

“Could you have ever imagined rooting for another team that’s not the Flyers,” asked CBS3’s Dan Koob.

“Never in my life, this is crazy,” said Pete Bronca.

Is Mitch Marner Worth Four First-Round Picks For Flyers?

Five Blues players watched an Eagles game at Jacks NYB at a member’s only hangout for Mummers or their brigade, the night before a game against the Flyers.

They became very friendly. After that night, the band was shocked to hear the song they played to win first place at the Mummers Parade.

“Gloria” by Laura Branigan, is now being played in the Blues’ locker room after every win.

“We didn’t even find out right away, we found out weeks later and we were like ‘Woah, they took our song,’” Bronca said. “It worked for us and hopefully it worked for them.”

Students And Parents Celebrate Decision To Keep Camden School Open

And so, Ray Garbarino says, in the beginning of the playoffs in April, a South Philadelphia Blues bar full of Flyers fans was born.

“The guys really felt the vibe and they saw it happening and what we were doing and the players from what the Blues were doing and took it from there,” said Garbarino.

Word has reached around the country. They estimate 400 fans were at the bar for Game 6, including some who drove from St. Louis, with more expected for Game 7.

“They’re destined to win, it feels like we’re a Blues bar now,” said Bronca.

CBS3’s Dan Koob reports.