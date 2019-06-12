PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new global study is giving all of us something hard to swallow. It found that we could be ingesting the plastic equivalent to one credit card every week.
This study was conducted by the University of New Castle in Australia.
People around the world ingest an average of around 2,000 microplastic particles per week.
Microplastic’s are particles smaller than five millimeters. These tiny particles can originate from a variety of sources, including artificial clothes fibers, microbeads found in some toothpastes, or bigger pieces of plastic which gradually break into smaller pieces when they’re thrown away and exposed to the elements.
Researchers say these particles are making their way into our food, drinking water and even air.