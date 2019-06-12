Comments
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a suspect who stole a woman’s wallet while she dined a New Jersey restaurant. The wallet was stolen at the Panera Bread, located on Route 73 in Marlton, in May.
According to police, shortly after the theft, the suspect used the victim’s credit cards at a Best Buy, Wegman’s and Target store in Mount Laurel.
If anyone has any information on the suspect, contact Evesham Township Police at 856-983-1116.
Police also have tips on what purse thieves look for:
- A woman who drapes her purse on the back of a chair or on the floor beside of her.
- A woman who’s wallet is sticking out of her purse.
- A woman who leaves her purse or wallet in a shopping cart.
- A purse or bag left in an unlocked car.
- A woman who has set their purse or wallet down on a table or counter.
- Purses left in unattended offices or dressing rooms.
- Purses and coats dangling on coat racks.