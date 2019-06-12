  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news


EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Evesham Township are asking for the public’s help as they try to identify a suspect who stole a woman’s wallet while she dined a New Jersey restaurant. The wallet was stolen at the Panera Bread, located on Route 73 in Marlton, in May.

According to police, shortly after the theft, the suspect used the victim’s credit cards at a Best Buy, Wegman’s and Target store in Mount Laurel.

If anyone has any information on the suspect, contact Evesham Township Police at 856-983-1116.

Police also have tips on what purse thieves look for:

  • A woman who drapes her purse on the back of a chair or on the floor beside of her.
  • A woman who’s wallet is sticking out of her purse.
  • A woman who leaves her purse or wallet in a shopping cart.
  • A purse or bag left in an unlocked car.
  • A woman who has set their purse or wallet down on a table or counter.
  • Purses left in unattended offices or dressing rooms.
  • Purses and coats dangling on coat racks.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s