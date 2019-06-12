Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The man accused of stashing a loaded handgun in a first grader’s backpack was taken into custody Wednesday night, after the 7-year-old took the gun to school last week. Police arrested Lamar Williamson on Wednesday.
They say he put the gun in his 7-year-old relative’s backpack last week, the child told staff at Atlantic Community Charter School up arrival.
7-Year-Old Brings Loaded Handgun To Galloway Township School After Relative Placed It In Backpack, Authorities Say
Police say Williamson is a convicted felon who isn’t even allowed to have a gun. Williamson was charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.