SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey lifeguard rescued an infant choking on a piece of plastic on the boardwalk over the weekend. The Seaside Heights Beach Patrol posted a photo on Instagram explaining the rescue.
Pete Laquaglia, a fifth-year lifeguard in Seaside Heights, was walking on the boardwalk during his break when he heard screaming coming from “numerous” people, the Instagram post said.
He ran to the scene to find a 10-month-old having trouble breathing and on the verge of falling unconscious.
Laquaglia knew something was blocking his airway and he was choking. He put the infant over his knee and began performing the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging a piece of plastic from the child.
The infant was checked by Tri Boro first aid and made a full recovery.
“The former 1st team All-Shore linebacker for the Mariners of Toms River North and 5th year guard was so cool under pressure, SHBP is so proud of Pete,” read the Instagram post.