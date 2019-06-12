  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a group of teens they say physically assaulted and attempted to steal from a man in Old City. The incident happened along the 300 block of Chestnut Street, just after midnight on Monday.

Group Of Teens Attack, Attempt To Steal From Man In Old City, Philadelphia Police Say

Police say a group of males and females, between the ages of 15 to 18, attacked the 32-year-old man and attempted to take his backpack.

The teens fled empty-handed, but the victim suffered a fractured jaw and other minor injuries.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

