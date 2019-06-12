Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking for a group of teens they say physically assaulted and attempted to steal from a man in Old City. The incident happened along the 300 block of Chestnut Street, just after midnight on Monday.
Police say a group of males and females, between the ages of 15 to 18, attacked the 32-year-old man and attempted to take his backpack.
The teens fled empty-handed, but the victim suffered a fractured jaw and other minor injuries.
If you have any information on this incident, call police.