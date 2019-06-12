By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A real estate agent’s phone has been ringing nonstop ever since a popular vacation spot near San Francisco became available. The cabin has a price tag of $99,000 but is still attracting people from across the country.

The property sits on a steep hill in Rio Nido and features breath-taking views of the Russian River.

The cabin just needs a new roof and repairs to its foundation.

Plus, there is a total of 110 steps just to get to the front door of the cabin.

But despite the narrow rickety staircase, bids are pouring in for the property.

