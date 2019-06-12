  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs

PEMBERTON, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a man set fire to his New Jersey home and stabbed his brother when he tried to stop him. Burlington County prosecutors say the brothers had argued Saturday at their Pemberton residence. They say 55-year-old Thomas Pearson got a can of gas out of the garage and poured the fuel around different locations in the house and started the fire.

When Pearson’s brother tried to stop him, authorities say he stabbed his sibling with a knife. The brother survived the attack, but his name and further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.

The fire was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Pearson is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated arson, and weapons offenses. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he’s retained an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s