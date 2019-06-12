Comments
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – A black bear was spotted roaming the train tracks in the East Falls section of Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.
Chopper 3 was over the train tracks just west of the East Falls SEPTA Station around 11:20 a.m. when they spotted the bear.
SEPTA says train service has not been impacted by the bear sighting.
All trains have been alerted to be on the look-out for the bear.
It is unclear if this is the same bear that was spotted in Montgomery County earlier this week.