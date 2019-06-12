  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) – An art instructor has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student in Newark. Fifty-year-old Luis Aviles, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, has been an art instructor in the Newark Public Schools system for 19 years.

Police say the victim reported that Aviles had been sexually assaulting him from the beginning of December 2017 through September of the following school year.

Credit: Essex County Prosecutor’s Officer

Aviles is accused of committing the assaults on school property while school was in session.

He has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.

