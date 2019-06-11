WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Washington Township say a woman has turned herself in following a laundry room theft at an apartment complex. Police say 50-year-old Dona Tighe is currently in custody.
According to police, Tighe turned herself in after seeing social media posts of herself stealing laundry from Washington Way Apartments on Friday. Police say United States Postal uniforms were stolen and they are working to retrieve that and other clothing.
Stealing USPS worker’s clothing could be a federal charge.
“They’re federal employees and it could potentially lead to some issues if someone gets their hands on them, that would decide to wear the uniform out and about,” Washington Township Police Capt. Christopher Pelosi said.
Tighe has been charged with theft of moveable property.