BREAKING:Pennsylvania State Trooper Shoots Suspect Near I-95 In Delaware County Following Chase, Police Say
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Washington Township Police


WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Washington Township say a woman has turned herself in following a laundry room theft at an apartment complex. Police say 50-year-old Dona Tighe is currently in custody.

According to police, Tighe turned herself in after seeing social media posts of herself stealing laundry from Washington Way Apartments on Friday. Police say United States Postal uniforms were stolen and they are working to retrieve that and other clothing.

Stealing USPS worker’s clothing could be a federal charge.

“They’re federal employees and it could potentially lead to some issues if someone gets their hands on them, that would decide to wear the uniform out and about,” Washington Township Police Capt. Christopher Pelosi said.

Tighe has been charged with theft of moveable property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s