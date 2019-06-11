PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Elsa, Anna, and Olaf are back! Disney has released a new trailer for “Frozen 2,” the sequel to their mega-successful “Frozen” which hit theaters six years ago.

Little is known about the plot for the second movie but in the new trailer released Tuesday, we once again see Elsa in the dark ocean. We even get a hint on the plot of the movie from the troll, who warns Elsa “the past is not what it seems. You must find the truth.”

The troll goes on to say, “Go north across the enchanted land and into the unknown, but be careful. We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough.”

The rest of the trailer features Ana, Kristoff and Olaf on what seems to be a daring adventure.

The past is not what it seems. The new trailer for #Frozen2 is here. pic.twitter.com/YZOYrPXSGA — Disney's Frozen 2 (@DisneyFrozen) June 11, 2019

The “Frozen 2” teaser trailer, which was released in February, was the most viewed animation trailer of all time, with a record-breaking 116.4 million views in 24 hours, according to Disney.

“Frozen 2” hits theaters Nov. 22.