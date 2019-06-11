  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Disney, Frozen 2, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Elsa, Anna, and Olaf are back! Disney has released a new trailer for “Frozen 2,” the sequel to their mega-successful “Frozen” which hit theaters six years ago.

Little is known about the plot for the second movie but in the new trailer released Tuesday, we once again see Elsa in the dark ocean. We even get a hint on the plot of the movie from the troll, who warns Elsa “the past is not what it seems. You must find the truth.”

The troll goes on to say, “Go north across the enchanted land and into the unknown, but be careful. We have always feared Elsa’s powers were too much for this world, now we must hope they are enough.”

The rest of the trailer features Ana, Kristoff and Olaf on what seems to be a daring adventure.

The “Frozen 2” teaser trailer, which was released in February, was the most viewed animation trailer of all time, with a record-breaking 116.4 million views in 24 hours, according to Disney.

“Frozen 2” hits theaters Nov. 22.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s