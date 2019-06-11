  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) – “Come on down!” “The Price Is Right Live” is coming to the Hershey Theatre this September. Fans of the popular game show will have a chance to play some of the show’s classic games like “Plinko,” “Cliffhangers” and “The Big Wheel.”

This on-stage traveling version of the game will also give fans a shot at winning cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car.

The event will be held at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and start at $41.85.

If you’re looking for a chance to play, you must register at the venue box office three hours prior to show time.

For a full list of tour dates, click here.

