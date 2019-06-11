WATCH LIVE:Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Addresses Media On First Day Of Minicamp
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a triple shooting in West Philadelphia. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting three people inside of a car on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street on Sunday.

In the new video, you can see the suspect enter a store after the shooting, before fleeing the scene.

If you know anything about the crime, call police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s