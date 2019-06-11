Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a triple shooting in West Philadelphia. Police say the suspect is accused of shooting three people inside of a car on the 5200 block of Kershaw Street on Sunday.
In the new video, you can see the suspect enter a store after the shooting, before fleeing the scene.
If you know anything about the crime, call police.