PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia lawyer known for winning huge legal awards over deadly construction accidents plans to hold a news conference on the 2017 apartment fire in London that killed 72 people. The BBC has reported that more than 100 people plan to join a product liability lawsuit targeting U.S. companies that make products used at the complex.

It’s not clear if lawyer Robert Mongeluzzi plans to announce he’s filing such a case, but he is set to speak Tuesday about the Grenfell Tower fire.

Thursday marks the two-year anniversary of the fire and the usual deadline to seek damages under U.S. law.

Mongeluzzi has helped clients win judgments for a 2015 Amtrak train derailment and for a 2013 Salvation Army store collapse.

He declined to comment Monday on the case.

