



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As hundreds of Philadelphia police officers are being investigated for allegedly posting racist and violent posts on social media, Fraternal Order of Police President John McNesby is backing his officers.

McNesby released a statement Tuesday, stating, in part, “It is sad that the investigators with the ‘social justice’ group chose to ignore all the good work done regularly by our officers. During this difficult climate in which police officers are constantly under attack, the FOP will continue to support you.”

The investigation is part of the Plain View Project, a compilation of Facebook posts, collected by researchers, from current and former officers in departments across the country.

Comments and posts ranged from officers allegedly wanting to ram people with Barack Obama bumper stickers; others called those in the Black Lives Matter movement “racist pieces of (expletive.)”

Initially, 10 Philadelphia Police officers were placed on desk duty as the result of the investigation. The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating, and Police Commissioner Richard Ross is asking for an outside law firm to investigate each case individually before making final decisions about disciplinary action.

“What we have been told and read is both frustrating and disappointing,” Ross said last week.

After the investigation was announced, protesters gathered outside of police headquarters, demanding the nearly 330 officers in question be taken off the streets.