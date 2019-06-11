Comments
DEERFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — Police are on scene investigating an accident involving a school bus in Deerfield on Tuesday afternoon. New Jersey State Police say the driver of the school bus and the driver of a van involved in the accident were transported to Inspira Medical Center Vineland with unknown injuries.
Three students were on the bus at the time of the accident, but none were injured, according to police.
Police say the accident happened shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Garton and Parvins Mill Roads.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.