ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A 7-year-old unknowingly brought a loaded handgun to a Galloway Township school after it was placed in the student’s backpack by a relative, investigators say. The incident happened at the Atlantic Community Charter School on June 6.
Investigators say the student did not know they carried the loaded Taurus 9 mm handgun to school and told staff as soon as they noticed it.
The investigation found the handgun was put in the student’s backpack by a relative, identified as Lamar Keith Williamson, who had been staying with the child’s family in Atlantic City.
Williamson was charged with endangering the welfare of children, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest and his current whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Anyone with information should contact the Atlantic City Prosecutor’s Office at 609-652-1234.