PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say the victim was with a group of teen friends on the 2400 block of 72nd Street in Elmwood when someone started shooting, just before midnight Monday.
The boy realized he had been shot in the arm and ran to 71st and Elmwood Streets. That’s where police found him.
The boy was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is recovering and is expected to be OK.
“The victim was unable to give a description of the shooter or shooters, but the three males the victim was with were transported to Southwest Detectives. They are being interviewed by detectives at this time,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Investigators are looking for outdoor security video in their search for the gunman.
In an effort to prevent a tragedy, police are enforcing their summer curfew. Kids between the ages of 13 and 17 must be inside their homes by 10:30 p.m. during the week.