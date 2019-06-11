  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman after a 14-year-old boy was shot in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say the victim was with a group of teen friends on the 2400 block of 72nd Street in Elmwood when someone started shooting, just before midnight Monday.

The boy realized he had been shot in the arm and ran to 71st and Elmwood Streets. That’s where police found him.

14-Year-Old Boy Shot In Southwest Philadelphia

The boy was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he is recovering and is expected to be OK.

“The victim was unable to give a description of the shooter or shooters, but the three males the victim was with were transported to Southwest Detectives. They are being interviewed by detectives at this time,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Investigators are looking for outdoor security video in their search for the gunman.

In an effort to prevent a tragedy, police are enforcing their summer curfew. Kids between the ages of 13 and 17 must be inside their homes by 10:30 p.m. during the week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s