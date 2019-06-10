Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – With fewer people drinking alcohol, more drink companies are finding new ways to fill their glass. They’re using an alcohol substitute called Seedlip, which gives non-alcoholic drinks the same taste and texture as a typical cocktail.
Seedlip Limited CEO Ben Branson invented the product after tasting a non-alcoholic drink that was too sweet and lacked flavor.
He uses a combination of fruits, herbs and spices to create a replacement for gin, vodka and other liquors.
“Maybe there’s a better approach here, maybe I could create something that was adult, complex, sophisticated,” Branson said.
Other companies are offering booze-free products in response to a rising demand for no-and-low alcohol drinks.