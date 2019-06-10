Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s the last week of classes for students at one Philadelphia school and they’re going out with a major league bang. Some students at Saint Laurentius in Fishtown got a huge surprise when Phillies first basement Rhys Hoskins made a surprise visit.
His appearance was thanks to 9-year-old L.J. McKnight and his 6-year-old siblings.
Their dad won an auction to have Hoskins come out for the end-of-year celebration.
The “Take Rhys Hoskins and the Phanatic to School” experience is part of the Phillies charities.