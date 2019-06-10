PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins is expected to be in attendance for the team’s mandatory mini camp that begins on Tuesday, reports say. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jenkins showed up for his team physical on Monday and is excited to be with his teammates and focused on the 2019 season.

The safety skipped out on the Eagles’ voluntary organized team activities over the past couple of weeks.

Eagles’ safety Malcolm Jenkins has reported for his team physical and will be in attendance for the team’s mandatory minicamp that begins Tuesday, per source. Jenkins is said to be excited to be with his teammates and focused on the 2019 season as an Eagle. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2019

This was the first time in his 11-year career he has not attended the start of his team’s offseason workout program.

The question of Malcolm Jenkins reporting to #Eagles mandatory mini camp has been answered. I’m told he has reported today for physicals. Practice starts on Tuesday. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/Dv8ouy5fpK — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) June 10, 2019

Jenkins is entering the final two years of his four-year, $35 million extension that he signed with the team in 2017. He is due to make about $8.3 million this year, between his base salary and roster bonus, but he just watched as several safeties around the league drew big paydays this off season.

Jenkins will be the ninth-highest paid safety in the NFL for a total contract and 10th overall in average salary per year.

He’s behind players like Landon Collins, who just who just signed a six-year, $84 million deal with the Washington Redskins, Tyrann Mathieu, who signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, Reshad Jones, Lamarcus Joyner, Harrison Smith, Devin McCourty and Adrian Amos when it comes to average salary per season.