SHAMONG TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – Rain helped firefighters get the upper hand on a fire that consumed 1,800 acres (728 hectares) in New Jersey’s Wharton State Forest. The fire was declared 100% contained on Monday morning.

It had broken out Sunday along the Burlington and Camden County border.

The fire was located in a remote part of the forest and no homes were threatened. However, fire crews closed roads as they battle the flames.

Authorities are investigating whether a lightning strike ignited the blaze.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

