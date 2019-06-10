MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) – A driver in Mount Laurel is being praised after he stepped in to save a woman who was being attacked off the side of the highway. Police say John Bishop was driving along I-295 north near State Highway 73 when he saw the suspect grab the victim and drag her into a wooded area off the side of the ramp.
The good Samaritan pulled over to the shoulder and was able to subdue the suspect and remove him from the victim after a brief struggle, police say.
“As troopers, we respond to a variety of calls every day, and there are times when we must place our lives in jeopardy. Citizens are not necessarily held to this standard, but there are also times when good Samaritans step in and risk their lives in order to protect others,” New Jersey State police said.
Police arrived a short time later and arrested the suspect, 52-year-old Donald Cramer Jr., of Philadelphia.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Cramer was charged with kidnapping, criminal attempted sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, terrorist threats, criminal restraint, and resisting arrest.
Detectives believe that Cramer may be the suspect of more sexual assaults and are requesting that anyone with additional information to please contact the Bordentown Criminal Investigation Office at 609-298-1171.