New Jersey Bachelorette Partygoer 'Went Psycho,' Trashed Airbnb In Nashville, Police Say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) – You may not want to invite this next woman to your bachelorette party. Police arrested Alexandra Cheety for reportedly trashing an Airbnb in Nashville.
Cheety told police she “went psycho” after drinking two whole bottles of wine, by herself.
The 29-year-old is from New Jersey but was visiting “Music City” to celebrate for her friend’s bachelorette party.
Investigators say Cheety suffered injuries to her foot after she kicked through windows with her bare feet when she couldn’t get into the house.