  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFamily Feud
    09:30 AMFamily Feud
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Alexandra Cheety, Local, Local TV, Talkers


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS) – You may not want to invite this next woman to your bachelorette party. Police arrested Alexandra Cheety for reportedly trashing an Airbnb in Nashville.

Cheety told police she “went psycho” after drinking two whole bottles of wine, by herself.

New Jersey Bachelorette Partygoer 'Went Psycho,' Trashed Airbnb In Nashville, Police Say

The 29-year-old is from New Jersey but was visiting “Music City” to celebrate for her friend’s bachelorette party.

Investigators say Cheety suffered injuries to her foot after she kicked through windows with her bare feet when she couldn’t get into the house.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s