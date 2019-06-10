  • CBS 3On Air

HACKENSACK, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Authorities say a 4-week old boy died after a car crashed into a utility pole in New Jersey. The Bergen County prosecutor’s office says Hackensack police responded to the accident scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Prosecutors said a Hackensack couple and their infant son were in the vehicle. They said the child sustained head trauma and was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by police and the fatal accident investigation unit of the prosecutor’s office.

