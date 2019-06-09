BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy has died after a drowning incident in a Brick Township lagoon, officials say. Police were called to 58 Toronto Drive around 6 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an unconscious person.
Police say the boy had been swimming in a lagoon behind a house with several friends when he jumped into the water and did not resurface for five minutes.
After several dives into the water, the owner of the house found the boy toward the bottom of the lagoon and pulled him into a nearby boat to attempt to revive him. When paramedics arrived they continued life-saving efforts.
The boy was rushed to the hospital, where officials say he later died.