



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been a bloody Sunday in Philadelphia. Police kept busy investigating multiple shootings across the city.

The latest shooting happened on Franklin Street in the city’s Olney section, when a man in his early 20s was shot multiple times and placed in critical condition. He was the ninth person shot in Philadelphia on Sunday.

There were two other shootings on Sunday, one in Logan and one in West Philadelphia.

On Sunday afternoon, six people were shot in separate incidents over a pan of just three hours.

In Southwest Philadelphia, a 42-year-old man was killed as he was sitting in his car on Dorel Street.

Several bullet holes were seen through the vehicle’s windows.

Three men are still fighting for their lives after they were shot in a shooting on Kershaw Street in West Philadelphia around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

All of the victims in the triple shooting are in their 20s and are in critical condition.

In Mayfair, two people were shot during an apparent drug deal at Frankford and Cottman Avenues.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.