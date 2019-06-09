



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 46-year-old victim who was shot and killed inside a Roxborough apartment on Saturday night police believe was linked to a multi-million dollar drug operation. Police say he was a “big player.”

Police say that after the shooting, they discovered a huge amount of cocaine at the victim’s high rise apartment on the 7900 block of Henry Avenue.

For people who live in the apartment complex, the news is almost as startling as the gunshots they heard ring out Saturday.

“It was at least four to five, pop, pop, pop, pop,” one neighbor said.

The crime scene tape was gone on Sunday, but at the Henry on the Park Apartment Homes people still recalled the loud bangs they heard just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night when the victim was shot and killed.

Two men were then seen driving away in a dark Nissan Maxima.

“I didn’t think that would happen in this area at all,” another neighbor said.

42-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times While Sitting In His Car In Elmwood, Police Say

Authorities have not named the victim, but sources tell CBS3 that his murder may be linked to a drug-related robbery.

CBS3 confirmed that about 20 kilos of cocaine were found both inside the victim’s apartment and outside in the parking lot.

The street value is roughly $2 million, and neighbors claim they had no idea.

“It makes me scared to even come out and walk my dog in my home, I’m very frightened,” Shirrica Walls said.

23-Year-Old Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot In Mayfair Double Shooting, Police Say

Now people who live at the apartment building want the owners to do more.

“They need to screen these people better that are coming in here,” David Shappell said. “And I think we should have a security person.

“I just really want the gun violence to come to an end,” Walls said.

CBS3 called the leasing office, but it’s closed.

Investigators still do not have any suspects in the homicide. The investigation remains active.