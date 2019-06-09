BRICK TWP, N.J. (CBS)– A 15-year-old from New Jersey is in the hospital following a drowning incident in a Brick Township lagoon. Officers were called to 58 Toronto Drive around 6 p.m. on Saturday for reports of an unconscious person.
Officers say the 15-year-old had been swimming in a lagoon behind a house with several friends. That is when they say he jumped in the water and did not resurface for five minutes.
After several dives into the water the owner of the house found the boy towards the bottom of the lagoon and pulled him out into a nearby boat to attempt to revive him.
When paramedics arrived they continued life-saving efforts.
The boy was taken to a nearby hospital.
There is no update on the boy’s condition at this time.