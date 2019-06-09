Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Animal Care and Control Team is hosting its first adoption event since it was temporarily shutdown. The event is Sunday at the Philadelphia Brewing Company, located at 2440 Frankford Ave.
From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m., dog lovers who head over to the event will receive a ticket for a free pint of beer. Those who adopt will also receive a free dog DNA testing kit.
This is the first major adoption event since ACCT temporarily closed down adoptions and the intake of animals due to an outbreak of canine pneumovirus.
The shelter is still not taking in new dogs, but is accepting cats.
