



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The City of Philadelphia is celebrating pride throughout June and is gearing up for the 2019 Pride Parade and Festival. On Sunday, the 31st annual Philadelphia Pride Parade will begin at 11 a.m. in the heart of the Gayborhood at 13th and Locust Streets and march 1.5 miles through Center City.

The parade will begin at 13th and Locust before heading east on Locust, north on 7th Street and finally east on Market Street before ending at Penn’s Landing.

It concludes at the festival location at the Great Plaza of Penn’s Landing at approximately 1 p.m.

The judging stand will be at Independence Mall at 6th and Market Streets.

Wristbands are required for entry to the festival and can be bough for $15.

Philadelphians can expect road closures and traffic delays during the parade.

SEPTA says the best way to get to the parade is via public transportation is the Broad Street Line to the Walnut-Locust station, the Market-Frankford Line or Trolley to 13th Street or bus routes 9, 12, 21, 23, 42 or 45.

If you’re just attending the festival, take the Market-Frankford Line to 2nd Street or SEPTA bus routes 12, 17, 21, 25, 33, 42 or 48.

The theme of this year’s parade is the Stonewall Riots, which happened 50 years ago. The riots in New York City launched the LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.

The Philly Pride Parade and Festival are just some of several events in the city this month leading up to World Pride Day on June 30.

Check out the full list of events happening through Philadelphia in June here.