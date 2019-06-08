  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A four-alarm fire devoured an auto shop in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood on Saturday night. Firefighters placed the blaze under control around 11:38 p.m. but remained on scene. The fire broke out at Vans Exclusive Auto on the 4300 block of Adams Avenue around 9;15 p.m.

Officials say electrical workers were doing work on an electrical socket when it caught fire and quickly spread.

When firefighters first arrived around 9:15 p.m. it was a two-alarm fire but quickly escalated to four alarms.

A number of fire departments were on the scene battling the flames.

(Credit: CBS3)

According to officials, the auto shop owner’s dog died in the fire but no people were injured.

CBS3’s Chantee Lans contributed to this report.

