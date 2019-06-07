TURNERSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey health officials are issuing a warning after a Dunkin’ employee in Turnersville, New Jersey tested positive for hepatitis A. The infected employee works at the Dunkin’ at 460 Hurffville-Crosskeys Rd.

The Gloucester County Health Department says the employee worked while they were potentially infectious between May 18 through June 1.

Health officials say although the risk is low, it is recommended customers who ate or drank beverages at the Turnersville Dunkin’ during those dates should receive “post-exposure prophylaxis” (PEP).

PEP consists of hepatitis A vaccine and/or immune globulin and can further reduce the risk of acquiring hepatitis A. To be effective, PEP should be received as soon as possible, but no later than June 15.

Those suspecting that they have symptoms of hepatitis A should contact their health care provider. If you’re without medical insurance that covers vaccines, contact the Gloucester County Health Department at 856-218-4101.

The management of this establishment is cooperating with sanitary procedures and the investigation. The rest of the employees were able to return to work after receiving PEP.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from infection with the hepatitis A virus. It can range in severity from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Hepatitis A is usually spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in microscopic amounts, from contact with objects, food, or drinks contaminated by the feces or stool of an infected person.

Signs and symptoms of hepatitis A can include the following:

· Fever

· Fatigue

· Loss of appetite

· Nausea

· Vomiting

· Abdominal discomfort

· Dark urine

· Clay-colored bowel movement

· Joint pain

· Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Signs and symptoms usually appear two to four weeks after exposure, although they may occur two to seven weeks after exposure. Children under 6 years of age with hepatitis A often do not have or show few signs and symptoms.

If you have questions or need more information on hepatitis A, contact the Gloucester County Health Department at 856-218-4101.