By CBS3 Staff
Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Plain View Project


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A “Rally for Justice” protest will take place Friday at Philadelphia Police Department headquarters to demand changes to the force. This comes as the department asked for outside assistance investigating hundreds of officers’ alleged racist and violent social media posts.

“Philadelphians are demanding all of the officers involved be taken off of the streets immediately, fired where necessary and criminally charged where warranted,” activist Solomon Jones said in a statement.

Over 100 people are expected at the rally that begins at noon.

The rally is following the study known as the Plain View Project, which began in 2016, where Philadelphia-based attorneys began compiling Facebook posts from current and former officers from across the country.

