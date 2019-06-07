LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly worked together to steal crab meat from a Lower Allen Township grocery store twice in the same week. Police say the men stole almost $42 worth of crab meat from a Weis Market by stuffing it down one of the men’s pants.
Police say the first theft occurred on June 2 shortly before 7:40 p.m. The man shown in the red sweatshirt and blue shorts stuffed $41.97 worth of crab meat in his pants and both men walked out of the store. The suspect wearing the black sweatshirt then reentered the store and returned one of the two stolen packs of meat and received cash back.
Police say the duo returned to the store on the afternoon of June 4 and performed the same scheme. The suspects were seen leaving the parking lot in a white Ford pickup truck, according to police.
On June 5, Lower Allen Township police were called to the Weis Market at 1195 Lowther Road to investigate the thefts.
If you have any information, call Lower Allen Township police.