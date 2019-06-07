BREAKING:Jets Hire Eagles VP Of Player Personnel Joe Douglas As General Manager
By CBS3 Staff
Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Eagles news


NEW YORK (CBS/AP) – One day after signing Carson Wentz to a four-year contract extension, the Eagles have lost a key piece of their front office. The New York Jets have hired Philadelphia Eagles executive Joe Douglas to be their general manager.

Douglas, the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel, was one of four candidates interviewed twice by New York for the vacancy. He met with team officials last Saturday and Sunday, and again earlier this week.

The team announced the hiring on its Twitter page Friday night.

Douglas was widely considered the favorite to land the job because he has previous work experience with Jets coach Adam Gase, who served as the team’s acting GM and was heavily involved in the search process.

Douglas was Chicago’s director of college scouting in 2015, when Gase was the Bears’ offensive coordinator.

Douglas replaces Mike Maccagnan, who was surprisingly fired last month after four seasons.

