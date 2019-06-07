Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention doughnut lovers! Friday is National Doughnut Day and there are tons of doughnut deals.
Dunkin’ Donuts will offer a free doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage on June 7.
Duck Donuts is giving away one free classic doughnut which includes bare, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.
Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.
Krispy Kremee even has former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal advertising for this year. If they give away 1 million doughnuts on Friday, they will also give away their new doughnut later in the month.
National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War 1.