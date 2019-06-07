PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is here to stay — and so are a lot of other key Eagles. The Birds’ franchise cornerstone agreed to a hefty four-year extension Thursday night, keeping him in midnight green through at least 2024.
And thanks to some pure sorcery and cap magic from Howie Roseman, Wentz isn’t the only star who will be in Philly for a long time. The Eagles have locked up a litany of young and talented key pieces throughout the last few years.
Eagles Sign Carson Wentz To 4-Year Contract Extension
And it should make them a problem in the NFC for the foreseeable future. Roseman has built the Eagles into a championship-caliber team, and one for years to come.
Just check out the starters the Eagles have locked up through at least 2022, per Spotrac:
- Wentz (currently 26 years old)
- Fletcher Cox (28)
- Nigel Bradham (29)
- Lane Johnson (29)
- Alshon Jeffery (29)
- Zach Ertz (28)
- Brandon Graham (31)
- Malik Jackson (29)
- DeSean Jackson (32)
- Jason Kelce (31)
- Derek Barnett (22)
Many of those players are either in their prime or just entering their prime. Also peek the four starters on the defensive line.
If you look shorter term, say 2021 — two full seasons — the Eagles have 16 of 22 projected starters already inked for that season, per Spotrac; the six remainders being RB Jordan Howard, LT Jason Peters, LBs Zach Brown and Kamu Grugier-Hill, S Rodney McLeod and CB Jalen Mills.
If Wentz stays healthy, it should be a fun few years in Philly.