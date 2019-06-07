



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office deputy and the LGBTQ community liaison was found dead at his desk on Friday morning. Officials believe Deputy Sheriff Dante Austin died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, but they are awaiting confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Sheriff Jewell Williams called it “a tragedy for the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Austin’s family and the local LGBTQ community.”

“Dante was a person who believed in and cared about everybody,”Williams said. “He had the highest score on the Deputy Sheriff’s exam when he was hired in November 2013. He was our first openly gay deputy sheriff and we promoted him to become our first LGBTQ community liaison in May 2017.”

Austin, who was an Army veteran, was to be promoted to sergeant on July 1.

The Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office is closed for the rest of the day.

The William Way LGBT Community Center is providing support to those who need it following Austin’s death. From 3 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., community members who wish to join can meet at the center located at 1315 Spruce St.

“It will be an informal gathering with no agenda or program, but it will be an opportunity to be amongst friends, seek support, and begin to imagine how we will process this deep loss in a fitting way,” the center said.

Pride flag lowered to half staff in honor of Deputy Sheriff Dante Austin. He was found dead at his desk inside the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office this morning. We will have more at 4pm. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/zGHzNl0XAw — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) June 7, 2019

Peer counseling will also be available at the center from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The rainbow flag at Philadelphia’s City Hall will be flown at half-staff in Austin’s memory.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please ask for help. The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK. You can also text “talk” to 741-741.