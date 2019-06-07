PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Under the bright yellow awning along Germantown Avenue, you’ll find The Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop. It’s been a fixture in this section of Philadelphia for the past 92 years, offering the freshest array of mouth-watering artisanal cheese.
From every corner of the small nostalgic specialty shop, you’ll smell the fragrance of soft and hard cheese from all over the world. You’ll spot wall-to-wall shelving stacked with crispy crackers and for those who enjoy a cup of Joe, you’ll be feeling weak at the knees.
Dan Weiss’ family began the business in 1927. He’s grown up in Chestnut Hill and when it comes to cheese, Weiss knows it all. But it wasn’t always that way.
Weiss began working for his father Joseph Weiss in 1965 and at that time, his dad was the frontman.
Watch Vittoria Woodill’s full story on the Chestnut Hill Cheese Shop above.