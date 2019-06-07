



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The main shopping district of Chestnut Hill stretches about 10 blocks along Germantown Avenue. This neighborhood about 25 minutes from Center City still boasts some of the old cobblestones that give it its charm.

Chestnut Hill was once a summer getaway from the heat of the city.

Now it’s an oasis of village living within the city limits, with two train lines, a walkable shopping district and lots of room to relax.

One of the grande dames of Germantown Avenue is the Chestnut Hill Hotel, originally built in 1894, now with 36 updated boutique hotel rooms in three buildings.

“Sometimes you don’t even realize it’s a hotel here,” regional manager Lindsey Pete said. “They’ll come through our front door looking for a restaurant. It’s kind of a hidden gem here.”

Tucked behind the hotel is the Market at the Fareway, part food court, part outdoor cafe, featuring food from around the corner and around the world, like Shundeez, here for more than 25 years.

Owner Maurice Lavasani said he features “mostly Mediterranean and Persian and Middle Eastern, Greek.”

Jordan Welsh of the Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. says many of the customers come from the tight-knit neighborhood.

“Everyone helps each other out, meaning they all buy from their community,” he said.

The highest spot in Philadelphia is in Chestnut Hill, which made one little market easy to name.

“You’re gonna laugh, literally because of Germantown Avenue, this is what they call Top of the Hill Market,” said owner Charles Gangloff.

Top of the Hill Market started as a cart about 30 years ago. Now it’s both a store and a nearby cafe.

“It’s different than just going to the supermarket and buying stuff,” Gangloff said.

It’s the mix of old and new that seems to keep people coming to Chestnut Hill.

