By CBS3 Staff
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Firefighters in Atlantic City came to the rescue of a kitten after it was found stuck inside a drainage pipe. Crews were alerted by a woman who says she heard the cat’s cries coming from inside a pipe between the Coach store and the McDonald’s at the Tanger Outlets on Thursday.

Amanda Cavanaugh, who posted a video on Facebook, said she tried to get the cat out herself but it was in too deep.

Atlantic City firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to climb into the main sewer line, while other firefighters gently squirted water on the cat. Eventually, the cat backed up right into the hands of one of the firefighters.

Firefighters say the cat was shaken but uninjured.

The cat was turned over to animal control and is currently at the Pleasantville SPCA.

