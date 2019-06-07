PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — American Airlines is expanding its international service out of Philadelphia International Airport. On Friday, the airline held a celebration in Terminal A as they launched new, non-stop service to three European destinations.
They are Dubrovnik, Croatia, Berlin, Germany and Bolgona, Italy. The flights to Dubrovnik and Bologna are the only non-stops to those cities from the U.S.
Philadelphia has become American’s primary trans-Atlantic gateway with the airline connecting customers across the country to destinations throughout Europe.
“These three cities are European treasures, and we are pleased that our partners at American Airlines continue to open convenient paths to new destinations,” said airport CEO Chellie Cameron. “This new service is even more special as PHL is the only direct connection to Dubrovnik and Bologna from North America. This is tremendous for PHL.”
From Philadelphia, American now provides non-stop service to 20 European destinations.