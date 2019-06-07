LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS/AP) – Shots were fired at a 7-Eleven in Langhorne, Bucks County as police stopped a robbery, Thursday night. Officials confirm a man who allegedly was trying to rob the convenience store was shot and wounded by a law enforcement officer who was part of a task force investigating a recent rash of store robberies.
Police say it all started around 9:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on the 200 block of North Pine Street. That’s where police confronted the suspect and shots were fired.
The suspect was taken to the hospital. Officials say he was alive and is expected to recover.
No other injuries were reported in the shooting. But information about the officer who shot the suspect was not disclosed.
Authorities say the store has been robbed three times in recent weeks. The robberies were being probed by a task force that involved officers from Bucks County and the FBI.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is expected to release more information later on Friday.
In the meantime, the 24-hour 7-Eleven remains closed.
