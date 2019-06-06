  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot by his girlfriend in the parking lot of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital following an argument on Wednesday night, Philadelphia police say. The shooting happened around 10 p.m.

According to police, the 30-year-old victim was arguing with his girlfriend throughout the day via text messages before encountering her in the hospital’s parking lot while visiting family.

Police say as the man approached the driver’s side of the suspect’s Lincoln MKZ, the 30-year-old woman pushed the door open and fired four shots, striking the man in the back.

The victim ran into the emergency room, while his girlfriend fled the location in her vehicle.

Police say the woman has been arrested and charges are pending.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

