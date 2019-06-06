BREAKING:Eagles sign QB Carson Wentz to 4-year extension
By CBS3 Staff
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — An accident involving a dump truck in Williamstown, Gloucester County, left one woman dead and hundreds of outages after bringing down wires. The accident happened on Winslow Road, near Angielee Avenue, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say 55-year-old Sandra Williams, of Williamstown, was killed in the accident when her Hyundai Sonata was partially crushed by the dump truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Williams was traveling down Angielee Avenue when she entered Winslow Road and into the path of the dump truck. The truck operator was unable to avoid the Hyundai, causing the truck to flip and the asphalt to spill.

Video from Chopper 3 shows the dump truck on its side with its load spilled out onto the road.

The truck driver was treated for a shoulder injury.

The crash brought down wires and there are over 800 outages in the area.

